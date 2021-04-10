Smith added 50 yards rushing on 11 carries and scored from the 4 and 20 in the fourth quarter. Emilio Martinez ran 20 times for 122 yards.
Alex Piccirilli completed 16 of 29 passes for 188 yards for Stetson (0-4, 0-3). He threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Lane and two interceptions. Connor Becker had seven catches for 138 yards.
