SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M has benefited heavily from its seniors. Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., Evins Desir and DJ Jones have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Rattlers points over the team’s last five games.

AD

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hornets have given up just 80 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 88.5 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Crosby has connected on 38.5 percent of the 130 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

YET TO WIN: The Rattlers are 0-8 when they score 60 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 60 points. The Hornets are 0-19 when allowing 71 or more points and 3-1 when holding opponents below 71.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Florida A&M’s Melton has attempted 111 3-pointers and connected on 35.1 percent of them, and is 6 for 16 over his last three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked seventh in all of Division I with an average of 75.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com