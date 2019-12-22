Terrell Brown had 18 points for the Redhawks (6-7). Riley Grigsby added 15 points. Morgan Means had 10 points.
Florida A&M plays Iowa State on the road next Tuesday. Seattle plays Long Beach State at home on Monday.
___
___
