The Rattlers won Thursday’s matchup 75-67 while S.C. State took Saturday’s 63-57. The extended weekend set was played entirely in Orangeburg. The Bulldogs beat the Rattlers in a Jan. 10 game 70-68 in Tallahassee, Fla.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.