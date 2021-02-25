Jemal Davis had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (0-16, 0-6), who have now lost 16 straight games. Rahsaan Edwards added 12 points. Tariq Simmons had 11 points.
The Rattlers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Florida A&M defeated South Carolina State 70-68 on Jan. 10.
