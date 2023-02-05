Range, Alabama State Hornets to host Whitley and the Southern Jaguars

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Jaguars (12-11, 8-2 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-17, 4-6 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Brion Whitley and the Southern Jaguars take on Isaiah Range and the Alabama State Hornets in SWAC action. The Hornets have gone 4-2 in home games. Alabama State is third in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Jordan O’Neal leads the Hornets with 7.3 boards.

The Jaguars have gone 8-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC scoring 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Reynolds averaging 4.7.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Range is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14 points. Antonio Madlock is averaging 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

Whitley is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

