No. 15 Virginia Tech (22-6, 11-5) vs. No. 14 Florida State (23-6, 11-5)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 15 Virginia Tech visits No. 14 Florida State in a late season showdown. Virginia Tech has three wins and four losses against ranked opponents this season, while Florida State has won three of its six games against ranked teams.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia Tech has relied heavily on its seniors. Kerry Blackshear Jr., Justin Robinson, Ahmed Hill and Ty Outlaw have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 83 percent of all Hokies points over the team’s last five games.

ACCURATE ALEXANDER-WALKER: Nickeil Alexander-Walker has connected on 38.6 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 65.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Seminoles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hokies. Florida State has an assist on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Virginia Tech has assists on 29 of 65 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

TECH’S TOUGH DEFENSE: Virginia Tech has held opposing teams to 61.5 points per game this season, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

