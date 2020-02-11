TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Jayhawks are led by Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike. Dotson is averaging 17.3 points, 4.2 assists and two steals while Azubuike is putting up 13 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The Mountaineers have been led by Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver, who are averaging 11.5 and 10.8 points, respectively.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jayhawks have allowed only 57.1 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 62.8 per game they gave up over 12 non-conference games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Dotson has accounted for 46 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 33 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Kansas has won its last six road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 52.3 points during those contests. West Virginia has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 78.8 points while giving up 59.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mountaineers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Jayhawks. West Virginia has 37 assists on 74 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Kansas has assists on 33 of 79 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Kansas has held opposing teams to 60.3 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

