PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have combined to account for 53 percent of Seton Hall’s scoring this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Butler, Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott, Bryce Nze and Jordan Tucker have combined to account for 68 percent of all Butler scoring, including 82 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

AD

AD

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Baldwin has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Butler field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Seton Hall is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Pirates are 6-7 when opponents score more than 66 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pirates have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Seton Hall has an assist on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Butler has assists on 34 of 73 field goals (46.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Pirates have averaged 21.2 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com