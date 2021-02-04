STELLAR SENIORS: Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jeremiah Tilmon, Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Kobe Brown have combined to account for 79 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 83 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Crimson Tide have scored 70.4 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 75 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JONES: Herbert Jones has connected on 46.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 70 points or fewer and 3-3 when opponents exceed 70 points. The Crimson Tide are 11-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 4-4 on the year otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Missouri has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 79.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams. The Crimson Tide have averaged 11.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

