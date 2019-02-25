No. 3 Duke (24-3, 12-2) vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech (21-6, 10-5)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 3 Duke visits No. 20 Virginia Tech in a late season showdown. Duke has six wins and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Virginia Tech has won two of its six games against ranked teams.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Virginia Tech has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Duke has depended on freshmen. Seniors Kerry Blackshear Jr., Ahmed Hill, Ty Outlaw and Justin Robinson have collectively accounted for 62 percent of Virginia Tech’s scoring this season and 68 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones have collectively accounted for 77 percent of all Duke scoring, including 95 percent of the team’s points over its last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Barrett has either made or assisted on 63 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. The freshman forward has 33 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Duke is a perfect 24-0 when it holds an opponent to 84 points or fewer. The Blue Devils are 0-3 when opponents score more than 84.

STREAK STATS: Duke has won its last seven road games, scoring 79.4 points, while allowing 67.6 per game.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Duke offense has averaged 73.9 possessions per game, the 28th-most in Division I. Virginia Tech has not been as uptempo as the Blue Devils and is averaging only 64.1 possessions per game (ranked 348th, nationally).

