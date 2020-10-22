BEST MATCHUP
The challenges continue for Pittsburgh’s defense, this time against No. 3 Notre Dame and an offense seeking a better performance than against Louisville. The Fighting Irish managed just 12 points and 338 yards against the Cardinals, nearly 103 under their average. The Panthers (3-3, 2-3) have dropped three in a row but rank second in ACC total defense (274.7). They’re also first against the rush (61.5) and aim to slow a Notre Dame ground game averaging 261 yards per outing.
LONG SHOTS
Syracuse enters as a 44½-point underdog at Clemson and was drilled 41-6 in the last year’s matchup. The Orange are the last school to beat the Tigers in the regular season (2017), which seems long ago considering Clemson has won 34 in a row since then excluding postseason. Pittsburgh opened as a nine-point home underdog against No. 3 Notre Dame, which escaped slumping Louisville 12-7 at home.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Virginia Tech’s Khalil Herbert (148 yards rushing per game) leads the nation and six ACC backs in the top 24. Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams (121.5) and UNC’s Michael Carter (119.5) are sixth and seventh respectively, followed by Louisville’s Javian Hawkins (103.8, 15th), UNC’s Javonte Williams (100.5, 19th) and Wake Forest’s Kenneth Walker III (95.8, 24th).
IMPACT PLAYER
North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson has a tough act to follow after recording a team-high 19 tackles and two of the Wolfpack’s three interceptions in the win over Duke. The sophomore leads the ACC at 11 stops per game, which ranks sixth in the Bowl Subdivision, despite missing the Virginia Tech contest with an injury. Wilson led State in tackles last season despite starting one game.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.