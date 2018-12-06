TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Justin Ravenel scored 20 points in 23 minutes, Rod Melton added 16 points on Thursday night, and Florida A&M beat Division II Fort Valley State 80-58.

Ravenel made 6 of 12 from 3-point range and M.J. Randolph added 11 points and four steals for Florida A&M (3-7), which snapped a seven-game losing streak. The Rattlers made 15 of 16 foul shots.

Florida A&M led by double digits throughout the second half, taking its largest lead at 76-50 after a 9-1 run capped by Randolph’s layup with 2:44 left in the game.

The Wildcats scored the first six points of the game, but the Rattlers scored the next 16 points and extended the lead to 37-24 by the end of the first half.

Jaylon McMillan had 17 points and nine rebounds, Thomas Hardy scored 13 and Shawn Foxbrennen added 12 points and six rebounds for Fort Valley State.

