TALAHASSEE, Fla. — Justin Ravenel scored 21 points and Kamron Reaves scored 18 points and Florida A&M handed Delaware State its eighth straight loss beating the Hornets 60-47 on Monday night.

Florida A&M has won three of its last five following a five-game losing streak.

Ravenel and Reaves made 14 of the Rattlers 21 field goals in their 50-total attempts. Defensively, FAMU (6-14, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) blocked eight shots and Isaiah Martin blocked three while grabbing nine rebounds. Florida A&M led 25-20 at intermission.

D’Marco Baucum led Delaware State with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting and Kevin Larkin scored 12 with eight rebounds. The Hornets shot 28.8 percent (17 of 59) from the field. The Hornets (3-16, 0-6) led the Rattlers 41-39 in rebounds and collected 10 steals with Johquin Wiley tallying three while grabbing six rebounds and distributing three assists.

