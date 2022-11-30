Ravens OC Roman in contact with Stanford about vacancy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has been in contact with Stanford about its coaching vacancy.
Roman is in his fourth season as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator. He was an assistant at Stanford for two seasons from 2009-10 under Harbaugh’s brother Jim.
When asked how he might handle losing a coordinator, possibly during the season, John Harbaugh indicated it wasn’t something that was likely to happen imminently.
“We’ll just cross that bridge when we get there,” he said. “I think we’re pretty far from that at this point.”
