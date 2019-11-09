Yale scored the first 17 points, but Brown (1-6, 0-4) caught up by halftime, trailing 24-21 as EJ Perry threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. Perry passed for 331 yards and four TDs and led the Bears rushers with 140 yards.

Brown trailed 42-35 on Perry’s 4-yard pass to Livingstone Harriott early in the fourth quarter, but the Yale defense stepped up after that, holding the Bears to a punt, two turnovers on downs and an interception.

