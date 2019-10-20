The Spiders moved deep into Yale (4-1) territory before a personal foul made it second-and-16 at the 27 and, three plays later, Jake Larson’s 44-yard field-goal attempt missed wide left with 4:20 left in the game. The Bulldogs took over and Rawlings completed four consecutive passes before an interception by Trent Williams was negated by a pass interference penalty that made it first-and-10 at the Richmond 26. Then, on fourth-and-13, Rawlings hit Klubnik for a 24-yard gain and, on the next play, JP Shohfi’s 15-yard TD catch made it 27-21 with 1:23 to go. Shohfi recovered the ensuing onside kick and had a 23-yard catch on fourth-and-12 that eventually led to Klubnik’s winner.
Joe Manusco’s 15-yard scoring pass to Keyston Fuller capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive on the opening possession of the second half and gave the Spiders (3-4) a 27-7 lead.
Yale answered less than two minutes later when Rawlings hit Jaylan Sandifer for a 35-yard TD.
Manusco finished 15-of-31 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns and added 13 carries for 117 yards.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.