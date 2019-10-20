The Spiders moved deep into Yale (4-1) territory before a personal foul made it second-and-16 at the 27 and, three plays later, Jake Larson’s 44-yard field-goal attempt missed wide left with 4:20 left in the game. The Bulldogs took over and Rawlings completed four consecutive passes before an interception by Trent Williams was negated by a pass interference penalty that made it first-and-10 at the Richmond 26. Then, on fourth-and-13, Rawlings hit Klubnik for a 24-yard gain and, on the next play, JP Shohfi’s 15-yard TD catch made it 27-21 with 1:23 to go. Shohfi recovered the ensuing onside kick and had a 23-yard catch on fourth-and-12 that eventually led to Klubnik’s winner.