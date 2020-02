Jordan Roland, the nation’s fifth-leading scorer at 23 points per game, poured in 32 for the Huskies (11-13, 5-7), including a leaping, left-handed 3-pointe r from the left elbow that cut the Hofstra lead to 69-68 with 8,5 seconds on the clock. Jason Strong added 14 points The Huskies have lost four consecutive games.

AD

Hofstra faces second-place College of Charleston at home on Thursday. Northeastern plays UNC Wilmington at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com