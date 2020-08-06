Rahsaan Lewis, a 5-11, 181-pound receiver, played several games at Florida Atlantic last season before redshirting. He began his collegiate career at Central Florida and played in seven contests as a defensive back.
Ray Lewis was a 2018 Hall of Fame inductee following a 17-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. The 13-time Pro Bowl selection was twice named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year after an All-America college career at Miami (Florida).
