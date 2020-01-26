The Mountaineers have lost four games in a row.

Tynice Martin tied her career high with six 3-pointers and finished with a season-high tying 24 points for West Virginia.

TCU (14-4, 5-3) bounced back after a 66-57 loss to No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday and has won four of its last five games. The Horned Frogs are off to their best start in conference play since the 2011-12 season, their last in the Mountain West before joining the Big 12.

The Horned Frogs are just 4-14 all-time against West Virginia but have won three of the last four in the series.

