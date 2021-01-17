Caleb Burgess had 17 points and six rebounds for Hofstra (7-6, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Kvonn Cramer added eight rebounds. Stafford Trueheart had three blocks.
The Pride forced a season-high 20 turnovers.
Carr scored a season-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-6, 2-3). Painter added 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Asamoah had 11 points and five steals and his basket at the buzzer was ruled late.
Delaware defeated Hofstra 74-56 on Friday.
