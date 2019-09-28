GREELEY, Colo. — Jace Bobo’s interception helped set up Ben Raybon’s 32-yard field goal with 4:06 remaining and Northern Colorado beat Idaho 27-24 on Saturday in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Northern Colorado (1-4, 1-0) trailed 24-10 with 10:32 left in the third quarter.

Jacob Knipp was 14-of-23 passing for 250 yards with two touchdown passes for the Bears. Milo Hall ran for 135 yards on 39 carries and scored on a 2-yard run that tied the game with 7:10 to play. Michael Walker had two interceptions.

Mason Petrino was 19 of 33 for 227 yards passing and tossed a pair of touchdown passes, but threw all three interceptions for Idaho (2-3, 0-1).

Following Raybon’s fourth-quarter field goal, Petrino led the Vandals to the UNC 45, but an unsportsmanlike penalty forced a fourth-and-32 and an Idaho punt. Hall ran for 7 yards on a third-and-5 with 2:33 to play and the Bears ran out the clock.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

