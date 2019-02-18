ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Janai Raynor-Powell shot 7 of 12 from the field and finished with 16 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 50 seconds left, to help South Carolina State beat Florida A&M 57-54 Monday night.

Damani Applewhite added 13 points for South Carolina State. The Bulldogs (7-21, 5-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) have won three of their last four after losing five straight.

Ozante Fields made a layup to cap an 8-0 run and give South Carolina State at two-point lead, its first since 6-5, with 3:24 to play. Justin Ravenel answered with a 3-pointer before Isaiah Martin’s dunk put the Rattlers back in front at 54-51 about a minute later. Powell-Raynor made back-to-back baskets before Ian Kinard hit two free throws to cap the scoring with 13 seconds left.

Ravenel and Martin led Florida A&M (11-17, 8-5) with 14 points apiece. The Rattlers went 0 for 4 from the field with a turnover in the final two-plus minutes.

S.C. State shot just 37.8 percent, compared to 47.8-percent shooting by FAMU, but converted 22 Rattlers turnovers into 33 points.

