Arkansas scored the first seven points of the game and followed a 3-pointer by the Tigers with a 19-0 run to lead 26-3. The Razorbacks were 11-of-15 shooting while the Tigers started the game 1 of 13 and went 3 of 21 to trail 49-15 at halftime.
Notae scored 14 points and Wade 12 as Arkansas was 17 of 33 (51.5%) despite going 2 of 9 from 3-point range. The Razorbacks were also 13 of 17 from the foul line, scored 16 points off 11 turnovers while committing just two and had a 23-17 rebounding advantage.
The lead never dipped below 35 points after the first three minutes of the second half.
Missouri (7-8, 1-2) had to shoot 48% in the second half (11 of 23) to finish at 29% for the game and committed another 12 turnovers.
Javon Pickett scored 12 points for the Tigers, who ended up 2 of 16 from 3-point range, and Jarron Coleman scored 11. The Missouri bench was outscored 32-2.
Arkansas plays at LSU on Saturday and Missouri is home against Texas A&M.
