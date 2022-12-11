Rebraca and Iowa host Wisconsin

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wisconsin Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -4.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Wisconsin Badgers after Filip Rebraca scored 22 points in Iowa’s 75-56 win against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Hawkeyes have gone 5-0 at home. Iowa is 6-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Badgers are 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hawkeyes and Badgers match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Iowa.

Tyler Wahl is averaging 13.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.6 points and 1.8 steals for Wisconsin.

