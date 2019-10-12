Kennesaw State ran 51 times for 342 yards and six touchdowns. Antavius Grier scored on a 10-yard run to open the scoring on the Owls’ second drive.

David added a first-quarter TD run and Rechsteiner scored on a 49-yard run early in the second to make it 21-0.

Jack Chambers’ 40-yard touchdown pass to Garris Schwarting cut the deficit to 31-20 for the Buccaneers (1-5) early in the fourth quarter but that was as close as they would get.

Chambers completed 20 of 45 passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

