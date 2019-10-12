The Bulldogs grabbed their last lead of the game when Mitchell Fineran made a 45-yard field with 41 seconds left in regulation.
On the ensuing drive, Reece Udinski led VMI (4-3, 3-1 Southern Conference) to Samford’s 39-yard line where Grant Clemons made a career-long 56-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime.
VMI led 28-24 at halftime before Samford (3-4, 1-2) took its first lead when Chris Oladokun threw a 19-yard TD pass to Jay Stanton with 9:15 left in the third quarter. Before the period ended, Oladokun threw a 13-yard TD pass to Chris Schelling for a 38-28 Bulldogs lead.
Udinski finished with 390 yards passing while Oladokum threw for 294 and three TDs.
