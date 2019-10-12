Ramsey finished with 37 carries for 163 yards. By halftime he amassed 97 yards rushing on 24 carries and found the end zone on two runs of 1, 2 and 5 yards. His fifth TD was a 1-yard run with 4:16 left to tie the game at 38-all. On the first play of overtime, Ramsey took it 25 yards for the score. Samford ended the game turning it over on downs.