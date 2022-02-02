“It’s basically like dealing with different salary caps,” Kiffin said. “We now have a sport that has completely different salary caps and some of these schools are five- or 10 times more than everybody else of what they can pay these players. I know nobody uses those phrases but that is what it is. I joked the other day that I didn’t know if Texas A&M was going to incur a luxury tax in how much they paid for their signing class.”