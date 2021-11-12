Usher, who scored 14 points in the opener, had 14 points and 11 rebounds against Stetson. He had five assists as Georgia Tech’s starters combined for 18 assists.
Georgia Tech (1-1) led 39-22 at halftime and the lead first reached 20 midway through the second half after the Yellow Jackets hit several 3-pointers. They finished 9 of 19 from beyond the arc.
Stetson (1-1) was led by Chase Johnston with 13 points and Josh Smith with 11. The Hatters shot 35% overall and missed 20 3-pointers, going 6-for-26 from distance.
There were only six made free throws in the game. Stetson made 4-of-7 and Georgia Tech was 2-of-7 from the line.
Georgia Tech and Stetson last met in 1973.
