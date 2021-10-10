“It was weird though because everybody got to storm the field. I was like, Whoa, this is a miracle. Like, I’ve never had that happen at OU. ... There were just a bunch of people in your face,” Oklahoma senior linebacker Caleb Kelly said. “It was cool though because my mom got to come on the field. That’s her first time being on the field all six seasons, so that was really cool to get a picture and do that.”