Four teams (Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State) are off this weekend before playing seven consecutive weeks to end the regular season. ... TCU is the only team that had already had its bye. The Horned Frogs play Saturday night at Texas Tech, their third of 10 consecutive weeks with games. ... Baylor is one of five FBS teams that hasn’t thrown an interception. Oklahoma is among 10 teams that haven’t lost a fumble. ... West Virginia is averaging 9.0 tackles for loss a game, best in the Big 12 and second nationally. ... Texas Tech is 43-16 (.728 winning percentage) in night games at home since 2002. ... As of Saturday, Oklahoma has been the Big 12 champ for 2,143 consecutive days. The Sooners have won the last six Big 12 titles, currently tied with unranked ACC team Clemson for the longest streak of outright conference titles by a Power Five program since Oklahoma won 12 consecutive titles in the old Big Eight (1948-59).