The Wildcats responded with two free throws by Redd and Jordan Preaster dunked for a six-point lead that wasn’t threatened in the final minute.
Tyrone Lyons had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (12-13, 8-2), whose five-game win streak was broken. Cleveland and Jackson had 14 points apiece, Jackson with six assists. Ronald Jackson had 17 rebounds and eight points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.