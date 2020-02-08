Bethune-Cookman led by 13 points at halftime and held the lead throughout the second half. A 3-pointer from Fred Cleveland Jr. drew first-place North Carolina A&T within single digits, 70-61 with 3:32 remaining in the game. About a minute later, Cleveland hit another 3-pointer to close the gap to 71-67 and Andre Jackson made it 71-69 with a layup at the two-minute mark.