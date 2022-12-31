Reece has 18 in Duquesne's 72-61 win against Rhode Island

PITTSBURGH — Joe Reece had 18 points in Duquesne’s 72-61 win against Rhode Island on Saturday.
Jalen Carey led the way for the Rams (4-9) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Brayon Freeman added 10 points for Rhode Island. In addition, Ishmael Leggett had 10 points.
A 12-1 run in the first half gave Duquesne a five-point lead. The teams entered the break with Duquesne ahead 36-35, while Reece led his club in scoring with 11 points. Duquesne pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 55-46 with 10:39 left in the half. Clark scored eight second-half points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Duquesne hosts VCU and Rhode Island hosts Fordham.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.