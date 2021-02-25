Southeast Missouri totaled 55 points in the second half, a season high.
Mack Smith tied a season high with 22 points for the Panthers (9-17, 6-13). Jordan Skipper-Brown added 20 points and seven rebounds. Marvin Johnson had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Southeast Missouri defeated Eastern Illinois 75-44 on Jan. 30.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.