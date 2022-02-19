Jaylon Hall scored a season-high 21 points for the Eagles (20-9, 12-4). Johni Broome added 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Ta’lon Cooper had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
The Redhawks leveled the season series against the Eagles. Morehead State defeated Southeast Missouri 74-73 on Jan. 27.
