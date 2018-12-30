NATCHITOCHES, La. — LaTerrance Reed hit five 3-pointers and matched his career high with 17 points and Northwestern State had 12 different players score in an 86-65 romp over Champion Christian College on Sunday.

Reed missed all four of his shots from inside the arc, but sank 5 of 9 from beyond it. Ishmael Lane finished with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and eight rebounds for the Demons (5-8), who picked up their third straight win after a four-game skid.

Freshman Vernon Burns topped the Tigers, a member of the Association of Christian College Athletics, with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Northwestern State never trailed after Lane sank a 3-pointer for a 5-2 lead just 1:50 into the game. The Demons led 39-27 at halftime and pushed their lead above 20 on DeAndre Love’s layup with 7:27 remaining in the game.

