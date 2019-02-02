CHICAGO — Paul Reed scored 18 points with a career-high 15 rebounds and DePaul surged late to beat Providence 67-55 on Saturday, snapping a three-game skid.

Max Strus added 13 points with three 3-pointers for the Blue Demons (12-9, 4-6 Big East). Jaylen Butz and Femi Olujobi had 10 points apiece.

Strus hit a 3-pointer late in the first half to give the Blue Demons a 21-20 edge and Reed scored six points in a 12-3 run that stretched it to 33-23 at the break.

Providence fought back in a second half that featured four ties and two lead changes. The Friars (13-9, 3-6) were within two, 57-55, with 3:15 left when a Strus jumper followed by 3-point plays by Reed and Olujobi extended DePaul’s lead to 65-55. Providence did not score after that.

Freshman David Duke scored 17 points to lead the Friars. Alpha Diallo added 15 points and eight boards.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.