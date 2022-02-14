Reese had 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the first half to spark Maryland to a 48-33 lead at intermission.
Maryland upped its lead to 20, 57-37, on Bibby’s 3-pointer with 7:02 left in the third quarter and the Terps were never threatened from there.
Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes (16-7, 10-4) with 19 points, but she made only 7 of 25 shots, including 3 of 13 from beyond the arc. She had six assists and 10 turnovers. Monika Czinano had 16 points and Kate Martin scored 10.
Maryland, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 5 Indiana are tied atop the conference standings. The Buckeyes beat Illinois 86-67 and Nebraska upset the Hoosiers 72-55 on Monday. Iowa remains one game back.
Maryland, the preseason favorite to win the conference, returns home to host Ohio State on Thursday. Iowa travels to play Indiana on Saturday.
