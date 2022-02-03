Shyanne Sellers, getting extended minutes due to Owusu’s absence, had nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for Maryland (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten).
Maryland had its lead cut to two points twice in the final three minutes, but Reese had an answer each time. Nia Clouden sank a long 3-pointer from the top of the key to pull within 62-60, but Reese made two free throws at the other end to regain a two-possession lead. Then after two Michigan State free throws, Reese made a basket in the lane with 25.9 left.
Clouden made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Michigan State (12-9, 6-4). Alisia Smith had 18 points and eight rebounds and Matilda Ekh scored 10.
Clouden closed the third quarter by banking in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull within 54-47.
TRAVEL ISSUES
Maryland flew to Michigan on Thursday morning after flights were postponed on Wednesday due to snow in the Midwest. The Terps return home for a Sunday matchup against Nebraska.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25