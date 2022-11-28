Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland’s 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Terrapins have gone 0-0 away from home. Maryland ranks second in the Big Ten with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Reese averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Ellis is shooting 39.4% and averaging 17.2 points for the Cardinals. JJ Traynor is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers for Louisville.

Donta Scott is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Terrapins. Reese is averaging 15.0 points for Maryland.

