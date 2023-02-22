Reese, Maryland extend Minnesota's skid to 11 games, 88-70

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Julian Reese had 21 points and 12 rebounds — his second consecutive double-double — and Hakim Hart scored 20 points Wednesday night to help Maryland cruise to a 88-70 win over Minnesota and extend the Golden Gophers’ losing streak to 11.

The Terrapins shot 73.1% before intermission, its best shooting first half since 2017, and shot 68.1% (32 of 47) overall — the sixth-best single-game shooting percentage in program history.

Donta Scott scored seven straight Maryland points, the last of which came on a 3-pointer that gave the Terrapins the lead for good and sparked 15-0 run that made it 35-20 with about six minutes left in the first half. Hakim Hart followed with a layup a 3-pointer before lobbing an inbounds pass to Scott for an alley-oop layup plus the and-1 free throw. Julian Reese made a jumper and Jahmir Young added a layup to cap the spurt.