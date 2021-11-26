Lauren Ware added 12 points and Ariyah Copeland had 10 for Arizona, which battled with the Blue Demons through six lead changes and eight ties before taking control.
Tied 56-all with just under 8 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Arizona scored on three straight possessions – a pair of layups by Reese, and one by Ware – over a 43-second span to kick off an 11-2 run that would put the Wildcats up 67-58 on another Reese layup with 3:48 left.
Freshman Aneesah Morrow had a double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds for DePaul (4-2), with Deja Church adding 13 points and Lexi Held 10.
The Blue Demons got off to a hot start against Arizona in the first quarter, going up 15-8 on Morrow’s 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 14 seconds left. But the Wildcats rallied, closing the period with an 11-2 run, capped by Reese’s layup with 33 seconds remaining for a 19-17 lead.
Arizona would go up by 10 points in the second, leading 32-22 on Bendu Yeaney’s layup with 4:06 left. This time, it was the DePaul which rallied, with a 12-4 run – capped by Church’s layup with 20 seconds remaining – cutting the Wildcats’ lead to 36-34 at the break.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona: Another tough game for last season’s NCAA Tournament finalists, after going down to the wire before beating Vanderbilt on Thursday.
DePaul: After a close win over Rutgers on Thursday, the Blue Demons stepped up their game the next day – and nearly took down their first AP Top 10 opponent since beating then-No. 9 Kentucky on Dec. 16, 2020.
UP NEXT
Arizona: Closes out Paradise Jam against Rutgers on Saturday.
DePaul: Faces Vanderbilt in its final tournament game Saturday.
___
