Arizona scored the first nine points of the third quarter and added a 7-0 run later in the period to pull away.

Lucia Alonso’s 3-pointer with 8:43 left in the game gave Arizona its largest lead at 64-46. The Cougars went on a 13-2 run to cut the defict to seven and got within 70-65 with 39 seconds left.

The Cougars (9-8, 2-3) shot 56% (28 of 50) from the field but were only 4 of 9 from the foul line.

Chanelle Molina had 19 points, Borislava Hristova scored 14 and Ula Motuga added 10 for Washington State.

