Reese scores 32, No. 11 LSU women beat Lamar to move to 10-0

BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese scored 21 of her career-high 32 points in the first half and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 11 and undefeated LSU to an 88-42 victory over Lamar on Wednesday night for its 10th straight win.

The Tigers outscored Lamar 26-6 to stretch a two-point lead in the first quarter to a 43-21 halftime advantage. Reese was 9 of 11 from the field in the first half with five rebounds, and she finished 13-of-15 shooting with four assists and four steals.