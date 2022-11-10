Reese sparks Maryland to 71-51 victory over Western Carolina

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Sophomore Julian Reese finished with career highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds to power Maryland to a 71-51 victory over Western Carolina on Thursday night.

Reese sank 7 of 9 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws, picking up his first career double-double. The Terrapins improved to 2-0 under Kevin Willard, who was the head coach at Seton Hall from 2010-22.