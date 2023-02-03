Reeves and Kentucky host Florida

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gators (13-9, 6-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-7, 6-3 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky faces the Florida Gators after Antonio Reeves scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 75-66 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. The Wildcats have gone 11-2 in home games. Kentucky is third in the SEC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 5.3.

The Gators are 6-3 against SEC opponents. Florida is second in the SEC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Colin Castleton averaging 5.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is averaging 16.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Reeves is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Advertisement

Kyle Lofton is averaging 8.8 points for the Gators. Castleton is averaging 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article