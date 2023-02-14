Reeves and Kentucky host Mississippi State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kentucky Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky visits the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Antonio Reeves scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 75-68 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are 10-3 on their home court. Mississippi State is seventh in the SEC with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Tolu Smith averaging 10.7.

The Wildcats have gone 7-5 against SEC opponents. Kentucky ranks third in the SEC with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 13.3.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Smith is averaging 14.3 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

Tshiebwe is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 13.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Reeves is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

