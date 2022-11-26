Reid and Merrimack host Bradley

Merrimack Warriors (1-5) at Bradley Braves (3-3)
The Warriors are 0-3 on the road. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC with 11.0 assists per game led by Jordan Derkack averaging 2.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Shon Henry is shooting 62.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Braves. Ville Tahvanainen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Bradley.
Jordan Minor is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Reid is averaging 14.0 points and 2.8 rebounds for Merrimack.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.