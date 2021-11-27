The Demon Deacons (6-1) closed to within three points, but Eason hit a 3 to start a 7-0 spurt and LSU led 31-21 at halftime. Reid scored on a jumper and a hook shot in the first two minutes of the second half and the Tigers’ lead never dropped below nine after intermission.
Reid sank 7 of 9 shots for LSU. Darius Days scored 12 points, but hit just 1 of 6 from distance. Fudge came off the bench to score 11 and grab nine rebounds. Eric Gaines made all seven of this free throws, scoring 11.
Daivien Williams hit 12 of 13 foul shots and scored 20 to pace the Deacons. Jake Laravia pitched in with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Alondes Williams contributed 14 points and eight boards.
The teams combined to miss 32 of 43 shots from 3-point range.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25