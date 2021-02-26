Unique McLean had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers (9-10, 9-9). Rob Higgins added 14 points and Chauncey Hawkins had 12 points.
The Warriors leveled the season series against the Terriers. St. Francis defeated Merrimack 84-71 last Thursday.
___
___
